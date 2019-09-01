Sunday is the first day of the winter Oyster harvesting season and once again oyster harvesters will face low bag limits and other rules designed to help rebuild the local oyster population.
The commercial bag limit for oysters is limited to two bags per harvester during the winter season which runs from September 1st through May 31st.
The daily recreational person, vessel and possession limit remains at 5 gallons of oysters in the shell.
Commercial and recreational oyster harvesting will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the winter season as well as Labor Day.
Portions of the bay known as areas 1612 and 1622 are closed south of Sheepshead Bayou.
The changes are effective in all of Apalachicola Bay, including all waters of Indian Lagoon in Gulf County.
The FWC began implementing tighter oyster harvesting rules in the fall of 2014 in an effort to help the Apalachicola Bay oyster population recover from the effects of low river flow.
