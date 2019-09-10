The decline of the local seafood industry was on display last week when county commissioners agreed to rezone about a third of an acre of commercial seafood property in Eastpoint.
The board agreed to rezone the property at 332 Patton Drive in Eastpoint from commercial seafood to commercial recreation.
The property was the home to longtime seafood retailer Fred's Best Seafood, but that building will now be torn down to make room for four cottages that will be used for short term rentals.
The property is owned by Susan Reeder, who said it was not an easy decision as her family has been in the seafood industry for over 50 years.
But it is a necessity.
The seafood business there has been closed for a few years because of the lack of oysters, so right now it is just standing vacant and the Reeders would like to get something going there again.
By rezoning the property to commercial recreation the Reeders will be able to put 4 cottages at the site.
The cottages will be easy to move and will have to be moved any time an evacuation is called for that section of Eastpoint.
