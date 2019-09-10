The local Division of Forestry will hold a lottery drawing for one hunt camp on Thursday.
The drawing is for Deep Creek.
The camp is located in the Tate’s hell Wildlife Management Area.
The hunt camp dates are November 21st through February 5th.
The hunt camp annual fee is $125.00.
The lottery for the site is open to the general public but you will have to provide a copy of your valid and up to date hunting license to be eligible for the drawing.
The drawing will be held at the Carrabelle Forestry Office at 290 Airport Road in Carrabelle at 10 AM on Thursday, September the 12th.
For more information you can call the Forestry office at 697-0010.
