There will be a concealed weapons class in Franklin County in October the 3rd.
The class will be held at the Franklin County jail on Highway 65 from 830 AM till noon on October the 3rd.
If you would like to take part, it does cost 50 dollars per person and space is limited so call Christy Thompson at 323-2178 to reserve a spot.
The money helps fund the sheriff's youth account, which allows the sheriffs office to plan fun activities for local children.
You will need your own handgun, 20 rounds ammunition, and ear and eye protection to take part.
And remember, Franklin County residents can apply for and renew their concealed weapons license in-person without leaving the county.
To apply for or renew your concealed weapons license go to the County's Carrabelle annex at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
The tax collectors office there is authorized to take fingerprints, photographs and accept applications on behalf of the Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer services.
Consumers can still apply for or renew a concealed weapon license through the mail mail or at one of the department’s eight regional offices around the state.
There are currently more than 1.8 million concealed weapon licenses approved in the state of Florida.
