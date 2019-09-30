Volunteer Florida has nearly 6.5 million dollars in funding to support communities recovering from Hurricane Michael.
The money will be awarded to groups that can help hurricane survivors through disaster case management services.
The funding, which was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will support a Disaster Case Management Program that will connect Hurricane Michael survivors with a case manager who can help them achieve recovery.
Groups that are interested in applying to provide these services should respond by noon on October 11th.
You can find the request for proposals at volunteerflorida.com
Groups that receive the money will provide Individual assessments of unmet needs caused by Hurricane Michael.
They will also assist families and individuals with access to home reconstruction and repair services, and coordinate activities of workers completing repair and reconstruction projects
They will also assist with Developing goal-oriented plans for families and individuals, monitor their progress and advocate for their clients.
