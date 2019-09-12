When local deer hunters head to the woods this year they will be facing a new annual bag limit for deer.
There is now a five-deer annual bag limit, of which no more than two may be antlerless.
This applies to all hunters and is the maximum number of deer that any one hunter may take in the state throughout the entire deer hunting season.
Deer harvested on licensed game farms/hunting preserves and those taken through the deer depredation program, private lands deer management program, and antlerless deer program permits do not count as part of a hunter’s five-deer annual bag limit.
However, antlerless deer taken on wildlife management areas using antlerless deer quota permits do count toward a hunter’s five deer annual bag limit.
“This annual bag limit was developed to improve hunting opportunities by encouraging harvest among more hunters as well as greater selectivity while helping maintain a healthy and reasonably balanced deer herd.”
Until now, Florida was the only state in the Southeast without a specified annual bag limit.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment