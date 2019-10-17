A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas of Liberty County.Liberty County commissioners officially declared a burn ban beginning Monday and continuing until further notice.
The ban was imposed at the request of the Liberty County Fire Services Director because of a lack of rainfall in our area over the past several weeks.
The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning, except for burns with permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.
There is also a burn ban in effect for the City of Apalachicola which was approved last Thursday.
That bans all outdoor fires except for gas grills.
