A Panama City man was critically injured and an Eastpoint man was seriously hurt in what the Highway patrol says was a drunk driving accident on Island Drive in Eastpoint early Monday morning.
The Highway patrol said that 21 year old Ryan Austin Corley of Panama City was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion off the St. George Island bridge toward Eastpoint at about 12:40 in the morning when he traveled on to the East shoulder of the road and hit the guardrail and a sign.
The car went into a spin and onto the bike path before hitting two pine trees with its right side.
Corley received critical injuries in the crash and was taken to Bay Medical Center in Panama City.
A passenger in the car, 26 year old John Hardy Golden was seriously injured in the crash and also taken to Bay Medical.
The Highway patrol said both men had been drinking and neither was wearing a seat belt.
Charges are pending.
