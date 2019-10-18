All Oyster harvesting areas in Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties closed until further notice

PRECAUTIONARY CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:_10/18/2019_
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on _Friday, October, 18, 2019_ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#2222 Wakulla CA Zone 2
#2212 Wakulla CA Zone 1
#2002 Ochlockonee Bay CA
#1801 Alligator Harbor Approved
#1601 Apalachicola Approved Winter East
#1611 Apalachicola Approved Winter West
#1612 Apalachicola CA Winter West 1
#1622 Apalachicola CA Winter West 2
#1632 Apalachicola CA Winter West 3
#1642 Apalachicola CA Winter East
#1512 Indian Lagoon CA Spring/Fall
#1401 St Joe Bay Approved
Shellfish Harvest Areas
Affected
Counties:
_Gulf, Franklin, Wakulla___________________
Basis for action:
Precautionary emergency closure due to
Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Chris Clark or Steve Cofone at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
