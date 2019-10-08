Apalachicola's newly elected mayor and two city commissioners will officially take office today.
Kevin Begos will take over as Mayor, replacing Van Johnson who has served in that position since 2007.
Despina George will be sworn in as City Commissioner for Seat Number 1 and Adrian Elliot will take her place in seat number 2.
They will succeed Mitchell Bartley and Jimmy Elliott, both of whom are retiring after many years on the city commission.
And long-time Apalachicola city attorney Pat Floyd is also leaving the city commission this year.
Floyd has represented the city for 30 years.
He will work with the new city attorney for the next few months to make sure there is a smooth transition, but Floyd will be recognized tonight with a resolution honoring his work.
The city commission meeting will start at 6 today at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
