Damage from Hurricane Michael is nearly 7.1 billion dollars in Florida alone.
According to the Office of Insurance Regulation website, as of September the 27th 149,448 insurance claims have been filed from Hurricane Michael, totaling over 7.1 billion dollars.
Over 2300 of those claims came from Franklin County.
Gulf County residents have filed over 8,200 claims, while Bay county residents have filed 89,519 claims.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach on October the 10th, 2018 as a category 5 storm, causing widespread destruction across Northwest Florida and a large section of Georgia.
