Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab claw harvest seasons opens on October 15th.
Stone crab fishing is very popular especially in the southern part of the state.
If you decide to harvest some for yourself, there are some rules to remember.
Stone crab claws must be at least 2¾ inches long to be harvested legally.
Claws may not be taken from egg-bearing female stone crabs.
There is a daily bag limit of one gallon of claws per person or two gallons per vessel, whichever is less.
Recreational harvesters are allowed to use up to five stone crab traps and there are new recreational trap requirements this year.
Recreational harvesters who fish with traps are now required to complete an online, no-cost recreational stone crab trap registration and place their registration number on their traps before using them.
You can register on-line at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.The no-cost registration will allow the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to collect information about the fishery, for use in future stock assessments and management decisions.
The stone crab season lasts until May 15th.
Stone crab regulations are the same in state and federal waters.
