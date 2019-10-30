Franklin County Commissioners got a look at the Department of Transportation 5 year work plan this month.
The work plan spells out the projects that the Department will have already started or hopes to have funded between 2020 and 2024.
There are a number of projects scheduled for Franklin County including about 8 million dollars for improvements to the Apalachicola Northern Railroad.
There are also 7 projects for work at the Apalachicola Airport and 5 for the Carrabelle airport.
The state has about 3.6 million dollars to resurface County Road 30-A from 13 Mile to Highway 98 and 1.4 million dollars to widen and resurface 30 A from the Gulf County line to 13 mile road.
There is about 4 millions budgeted to repave County Road 67 in Carrabelle from Highway 98 to Cricket Creek Bridge and put a sidewalk there.
There are also plans for a bike path for Alligator Point.
DOT also plans to spend 4.4 million to replace the Graham Creek Bridge.
You can see the full 5 year work plan for any county in Florida at the Department of Transportation website.
