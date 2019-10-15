FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Togo is a 2 yr old Yellow Lab/Beagle mix. He showed up at someone's house and she said as much as she'd like to keep him, he had to go, thus the name. He is a very sweet guy and we just love that face. He is heartworm negative and will be neutered soon!
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
