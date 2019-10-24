Franklin County is moving forward with plans to renovate the public restrooms at the St. George Island public beach.
The Franklin County commission this month signed an agreement with Dewberry and Associates to oversee the design, permitting, and construction document development for the SGI Restrooms project.
That work will cost about 64 thousand dollars.
The priority of the project is to make the bathrooms handicapped accessible.
If there is enough money to replace the county will also replace the roof, replace all of the fixtures, add some indoor and outdoor lighting, and add an outside shower.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment