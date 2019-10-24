Franklin County responds to false claims of weapon being left on school bus

October 23, 2019
On September 17, 2019, a Franklin County School Bus Driver reported to school officials, a safety bag containing ammunition left on the drivers seat of the bus. The incident was thoroughly investigated by school administration and human resources at that time.
On October 22, 2019, a social media post was seen by law enforcement from an undisclosed source, claiming a weapon was left behind on a school bus. The suggestion was immediately investigated again by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, finding that no weapon was ever left behind on a school bus. The safety bag contained extra personal equipment and ammunition that belonged to a member of the School Safety Guardian Program. The Guardian is also an employee of the Franklin County School and was asked to drive a bus to the maintenance building on that morning. The safety bag was left on the seat for roughly 10 minutes, as he helped with another issue away from the school bus. There were no students or others on the bus during this time.
School administration handled the issue promptly and the follow up investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that no weapon was ever left behind on the school bus. Student and Staff Safety are a top priority of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County School District. Both agencies work in constant collaboration to keep our schools safe and community safe.
Thank you,
Christy Thompson
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Public Information Officer
