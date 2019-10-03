FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report August 30, 2019 through September 12, 2019

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
August 30, 2019 through September 12, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
GULF COUNTY
Officer Specialists M. Webb and H. Webb saw a vessel with three people on board pull into the St. Joe City Ramp. A resource inspection revealed the captain was in possession of four pints of scallop meat. He was cited accordingly.
Officer Specialist H. Webb was conducting marine fisheries inspections at St. Joe boat ramp when a recreational fishing boat with several people on board returned from spearfishing. A resource inspection revealed that the captain and crew had an undersized gag grouper and an undersized mangrove snapper. The captain was issued citations accordingly.
Officer Lipford was conducting resource inspections at the Eagle Harbor boat ramp. An inspection of a vessel with three subjects on board revealed they had over the daily bag limit of bay scallops. The appropriate citation was issued.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Corbin and Officer McVaney conducted an inspection on a vessel that had been anchored in the Santa Rosa Sound for several nights without an anchor light. While speaking to the owner on board, it was determined that the vessel was in derelict condition and inoperable. A check with dispatch revealed the owner had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear for possession of narcotics, loitering and prowling. The owner was arrested on the warrant and issued a derelict vessel citation.
Officer Corbin and Officer Mullins saw a vessel being operated on full plane in the idle speed/no wake zone near the Destin Bridge. A boating safety inspection was conducted and the operator showed several signs of impairment. The operator was arrested for boating under the influence and refused to provide a breath sample.
Officer Corbin and Officer Hahr were dispatched to a complaint at the Okaloosa Island Pier in reference to subjects keeping undersize pompano. Two subjects were located on the pier matching the description given and a resource inspection was conducted. The subjects had five undersize pompano inside their cooler, along with other unregulated species of fish. Both subjects were issued appropriate citations.
Officer Corbin conducted a boating safety inspection in the Santa Rosa Sound on a vessel for not having an anchor light. The owner of the vessel could not provide the registration certificate. A check with dispatch found the vessel was still registered to the previous owner. The current owner of the vessel purchased the vessel in April of 2019. The previous owner of the vessel was issued a notice to appear citation for failure to transfer title/registration within 30 days of change of ownership.
Officer Corbin saw a subject cleaning a shark at a local marina. A resource inspection was conducted and the shark was determined to be a protected species that was prohibited to harvest. An undersized greater amberjack was also located. The vessel owner claimed responsibility for the violations and was issued appropriate citations.
Lieutenant Molnar and Officer McVaney conducted an inspection on a vessel anchored in the Destin Harbor and not displaying an anchor light. Contact was made with a subject sleeping on board who said he arrived from out of state a couple months ago and had been living on the vessel. The subject had an active arrest warrant out of Georgia for failure to appear on a sexual battery charge. The subject was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties participated in a detail for the first two alligator hunting phases. The officers targeted violations associated with gator hunting. The officers checked 121 users, issued 2 citations, issued 21 warnings, and conducted 31 vessel inspections during the detail.
Officer Roberson was dispatched to a call at Navarre beach on the Gulf side in reference to an undersized gray triggerfish. While on route to the call, Officer Roberson learned that the suspect had left the scene. The officer obtained the suspects name and went to their residence and found the individual filleting an undersized triggerfish. The suspect was issued a notice to appear for possession of gray triggerfish out of season.
WALTON COUNTY
Officer Bradshaw saw a vessel on Choctawhatchee Bay with a light being displayed in a manner for crabbing and flounder gigging. A resource inspection revealed blue crabs and flounder in a cooler. The occupant of the vessel was aware of the size limits and was cited for possession of undersized flounder.
Officers Bradshaw and Officer Brooks were patrolling Black Creek during the second phase of the public alligator hunt and saw a vessel with a light displayed in a manner for hunting alligators. One of the subjects standing on the bow of the vessel was actively looking for alligators while holding a rod and reel with a large treble hook, which is commonly used for harvesting alligators. An inspection determined the subjects were alligator hunting and one of the occupants had the required alligator harvesting permit, but the subject hunting did not have the required agents license. The subject was cited accordingly.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
GULF COUNTY
Lieutenant Guy and Officer Lipford responded to a stranded vessel with mechanical issues alligator hunting on Lake Wimico. The officers aided the subjects on board in getting back to the boat ramp safely.
