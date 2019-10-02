Red Snapper fishermen will get 6 more days of fishing this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday announced six additional recreational red snapper fishing days.
The season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will be open on the Saturdays and Sundays: October 12-13, October 19-20 and October 26-27.
Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters.
However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
