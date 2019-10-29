The Department of Agriculture will reopen the winter oyster harvesting areas of the Apalachicola Bay at sunrise Wednesday.
The reopened areas include area 1601, the Approved Winter East Shellfish Harvest Area and area1611, the Approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area.
They also reopened the conditionally approved harvesting areas 1612, 1622 and 1642.
Those areas have been closed since October the 16th as a precautionary measure before Tropical Storm Nestor.
