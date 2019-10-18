The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has announced its intent to issue a permit for an exploratory oil drilling operation in Gulf County.
The permit would allow Spooner Petroleum of Mississippi to drill nearly 13 thousand feet within a 5 acre site near Wetappo Creek in unincorporated Gulf County.
The company has drilled a similar exploratory well in Calhoun County but that hole proved dry.
The notice of agency intent was issued on October the 9th which started a 30-day window for appeal.
If the permit is approved it would be good for one year.
