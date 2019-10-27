The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has a new member.
Recently elected Mayor of Apalachicola, Kevin Begos, has taken the seat to represent the city.
He replaces previous Mayor Van Johnson on the board.
The TDC is a 9 member board which was created in 2004 to help increase tourism to Franklin County – it's funded through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
The board is made up of representatives of the two cities as well as the county commission and people in the lodging industry.
