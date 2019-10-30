The Gulf of Mexico shrimp harvest was down again in September.
NOAA Fisheries said 9 million pounds of shrimp were landed in the Gulf of Mexico last month, almost 30 percent lower than the 17 year average for September of 12.9 million pounds.
Its the 3rd lowest shrimp harvest in September since 2002.
The shrimp harvest from the Gulf has been looking bad all year.
Through the first three quarters of the year, 58.0 million pounds of shrimp has been landed in the Gulf of Mexico, down from 72.3 million pounds in the first nine months of 2018.
