Trick or Treat from the Franklin County Humane Society

Where are they now?
You may recall Rex's story a few months back. He was brought to us in the condition you see in the pictures above. He was suffering from a severe case of mange along with a horrible infection of his paws. He was in so much pain he could barely stand or walk. He was very skinny, was full of intestinal parasites and he also had heartworms.
We treated him for his mange and gave him antibiotics and anti-inflammatories for the swelling and pain. He responded well to treatment and ate us out of house and home. Through out this whole ordeal, his sweet and gentle nature shined through. We knew we had a sweet, sweet soul in Rex.
Rex was recently adopted to a lovely and loving family. He will be splitting his time between Georgia and St. George Island and we know his life with his new family will make him forget about his very tough beginning.
