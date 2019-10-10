Thursday, October 10, 2019

Trick or Treat from the Franklin County Humane Society

Franklin County Humane Society
Dog-o-ween Costume Contest
You and your pooch are invited to come to the first annual Dog-o-ween party and contest on Saturday, October 26th at the Eastpoint Brewing Company in Eastpoint Florida. 
The festivities will begin at 4:00 and the judging will be at 5:00.  There will be a $5.00 entry fee and all who are present will have the opportunity to vote with cash for their favorite candidate.  All proceeds to benefit The Franklin County Humane Society.
This is sure to be a fun and funny event so plan to attend with your pet or just to enjoy the shenanigans!
2019 Seafood Festival
This years Seafood Festival is being held on Nov 1st and 2nd in Apalachicola.  There are fun activities, food and art offered all day and evening.
The Humane Society will be attending and will have dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for adoption.  We will have t-shirts available as well as pet supplies for your pooch.  The ever popular "free" bucket of goodies will be in front of the booth where you will find a goodie for your pet.
Unfortunately, this is not a pet friendly event so please leave Fido at home.
See you there!
LOUIE
Louie is a 3 month old Siamese mix kitten and pretty as a picture.  He was brought to us by Animal Control along with his sister Liza.  They were both very scared but with time and attention from staff and volunteers, they have bloomed into sweet and loveable babies.
We have dozens of adorable kittens at this time all waiting for their purrever homes as well as young adult and adult cats.  We have reduced our adoption fee to only $50.00 for our adult cats and our kittens are only $75.00.
If you have been thinking of adding to your family, now is the perfect time to find just the right fine feline!
Where are they now?
You may recall Rex's story a few months back.  He was brought to us in the condition you see in the pictures above.  He was suffering from a severe case of mange along with a horrible infection of his paws.  He was in so much pain he could barely stand or walk.  He was very skinny, was full of intestinal parasites and he also had heartworms.
We treated him for his mange and gave him antibiotics and anti-inflammatories for the swelling and pain.  He responded well to treatment and ate us out of house and home. Through out this whole ordeal, his sweet and gentle nature shined through.  We knew we had a sweet, sweet soul in Rex.
Rex was recently adopted to a lovely and loving family.  He will be splitting his time between Georgia and St. George Island and we know his life with his new family will make him forget about his very tough beginning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Post Office Box 417 • Eastpoint, Florida 32328 • (850) 670-8417
www.forgottenpets.org


