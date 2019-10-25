Update: Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Alligator Point, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a person in the water near Alligator Point, Florida, Thursday.
Coast Guard air and boat crews searched more than 5,862 square-nautical miles over the course of 4 days but were unable to locate Darren Peterson, a 46-year-old man from Montrose, Colorado.
“On behalf of the Coast Guard, it's our solemn duty to report the search for Mr. Darren Peterson has been suspended.” said Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “We diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews and partner agencies in the water, in the air, and on land but, unfortunately, were unable to locate him. The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to Mr. Peterson’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Gannet crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Manowar crew
