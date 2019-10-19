Wakulla County Announces Availability of Funds for the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the availability of funds for the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP). During their 2019 session, the Florida Legislature appropriated $65 million to local governments affected by Hurricane Michael; Wakulla County was allotted $780,000.
The HHRP is designed to assist low to moderate income families with housing needs. The maximum income limits vary based on household size and type of assistance requested. The types of assistance available include the following:
- Owner occupied rehabilitation
- Down payment purchase assistance
- Disaster mitigation (small, emergency repairs)
- Demolition of existing home and reconstruction of a new home
- Structure hardening (i.e. window replacement, generators)
- Elevation of existing home in the Special Flood Hazard Area
- Reconstruction of new home to required flood elevation, with or without demolishing an existing home
“We are excited to announce this program, not only will this help improve those homes effected by Hurricane Michael, it will also increase the public’s safety and welfare, as well as improve the home’s value,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
Interested persons can apply for the funds starting on October 21, 2019. Applications will be made available that day on the County website (www.mywakulla.com), or can be picked up at the BOCC Administration Office (3093 Crawfordville Hwy.), or by calling Government Services Group at (352) 381-1975. There is no deadline to submit an application and applicants will be considered on a first come, first qualified basis until all funds are expended.
