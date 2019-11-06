Wednesday, November 6, 2019
ARREST MADE IN HIGHLAND VIEW VEHICLE BURGLARY
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Xavier F. Bateman (21) of Port St. Joe.
The arrest closed
the investigation into two reported vehicle burglaries that occurred on the evening
of October 27 in Highland View.
The initial reports were filed with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office on October 28 and October 29.
$745 was taken from a vehicle in the 400 block of Pompano Street. The monies were for a
fundraiser at Port St. Joe High School. The second vehicle was entered by the suspect in the 200
block of Marlin Street, although no items were reported stolen. Investigators developed Bateman
as the suspect from video footage and a witness who put him in the area at the time. Today,
investigators received information regarding recovered property from several vehicle burglaries
within the City of Port St. Joe.
In conjunction with the Port St. Joe Police Department, investigators interviewed Bateman today
and developed probable cause for his arrest. He is charged with Burglary of a Conveyance and
Criminal Trespass. Bateman was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility and will be first
appeared in the morning.
