Enjoy the Apalachicola Reserve’s New Educational Boardwalk

Take advantage of the fall weather and stroll along the boardwalks that wind through the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
New on the Reserve’s boardwalk is its Watershed Walk, which runs along the boardwalk connecting the butterfly garden to the bay overlook. Visitors travel downstream from the headwaters of the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers to the mouth of the Apalachicola River where it empties into Apalachicola Bay.
The 270-foot boardwalk is scaled to match the 530 river miles from the headwaters to the bay. Boardwalk markers denoting landmarks such as cities, towns and dams along the river help visitors track their journey.
Visitors are likely to have many questions about the river and estuary, and answers are provided in signs along the boardwalk. What is a watershed? Why is freshwater essential for a healthy estuary? What impact does upstream water have on the Apalachicola River and Bay?
In addition to the Watershed Walk, there are plant guides and inspirational quotes on the Nature Walk to enjoy as you experience the flora and fauna of our area.
The Reserve Nature Center is located at 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328. Nature Center hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Learn more at www.apalachicolareserve.com or call 850-670-7700.
