Thursday, November 7, 2019

Gratitude and Thankfulness - The E-newsletter for Mexico Beach

Mexico Beach Logo
Main Event Image
GRATITUDE AND THANKFULNESS

It seems like just yesterday that Hurricane Michael passed through and devastated Mexico Beach; however, our unwavering spirit and dedication to rebuilding our little slice of paradise has never wavered. We’re still rebuilding, but we took a break on October 10 to recognize the first year after the hurricane. At our community remembrance event, we had encouraging comments from State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Mayor Al Cathey, Sheriff Tommy Ford, and other special guests. We provided complimentary food plus music by Rockin’ Randall and Flabbergasted. One unusual feature was the Gratitude Gate where everyone could write a note saying thank you to someone who helped. It was well received and the gate is on display at City Hall. You can still add a tag to it by simply stopping at the Welcome Center and filling out a card. We are continuing to move forward in a positive direction, and we thank all those who have helped support us this past year. Thank you!
What's Coming Up Text
Giveaway
 
AND THE WINNER IS...
line
Last month, we had a Never Forgotten Coast T-shirt and hat up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Terry Wilson of Mexico Beach, Florida. Congrats, Terry!
NOVEMBER GIVEAWAY
line
This month, we are giving away a one-year MBARA membership, plus a hat or a visor and a T-shirt from the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association. For every one hundred members, MBARA can build and deploy two eight-foot pyramid reefs into the Gulf of Mexico. These reefs provide marine habitat and growth for our underwater environment. To place your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa at melissa@mexicobeach.com.
Community News
Meet Mexico Beach
MEET NATE ODUM AND THE MEXICO BEACH MARINA

In this section, we want to help all our loyal readers get to know the places and faces of Mexico Beach. This month, we would like to reintroduce you to Nate Odum and the Mexico Beach Marina. Nate, along with his brother in-law, has been the proprietor of the Marina since 2011, serving our community for all their fishing and boating needs. After the storm, Nate and crew not only worked hard to get the marina back up and running with bait, ice, and marine gas, but also converted part of the store to meet the need for groceries in the community. In addition to cold and frozen foods, they have a nice selection of canned and packaged goods as well as some specialty items. If you need milk, bread, eggs, or junk food, the Mexico Beach Marina is a very convenient place to shop, so please stop in.
Headlines
Most people know that June is the most popular month for weddings, but they aren't aware that the second most popular month is October. We're still available as a destination for romantic seaside nuptials. Below are two couples who proclaimed their love for each other to the world here in October. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
2019 Wedding 1
 
TOMMY AND GINGER
2019 Wedding 1
Our first couple is Tommy and Ginger, who know how beautiful our beaches are. When selecting their destination, they knew they wanted to say their vows on our sparkling sand, with the gorgeous water and sky as backdrops. It was a beautiful ceremony with the best fall weather. Congratulations, Tommy and Ginger!
2019 Wedding 2
 
BRIAN AND JUDY
2019 Wedding 2
Our next couple is Brian and Judy, who came from Tennessee to experience a romantic and memorable wedding on our beautiful beach. It was a wonderful sunset wedding with beautiful skies. Congratulations, Brian and Judy!
Headlines
2019 Event 1
 
MEXICO BEACH CHRISTMAS TREE-LIGHTING CEREMONY
December 1
Future Event 1
It’s a Christmas homecoming for Mexico Beach! You and your family are invited to participate in our annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Sunday, December 1, starting at 6:00 p.m. This year’s event will be taking place on the Mexico Beach Shopping Center lawn in front of Mango Marley’s Restaurant (3016 Highway 98). Come ring in the holiday season with caroling, a golf cart parade, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and a special visit from Santa himself! Enjoy complimentary refreshments while your child visits with Santa. Don’t forget to bring your camera so you can take your child’s picture with Santa!
READ MORE
Main Event Image
Events We Love! Logo
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
Main Event Image
Events We Love! Logo
CHEF BILL’S SEAFOOD GUMBO
This dish is easy to assemble and a dinner-table favorite! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).

INGREDIENTS
⅔ cup oil
2 quarts hot water
1 can Rotel tomatoes
⅓ cup flour
6 cloves minced garlic
3 medium onions
3 pounds okra
½ pound peeled shrimp
½ pound cooked crawfish meat
½ pound scallops, 40/60 count
½ pound fresh fish
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cups cooked rice

PREPARATION
Slice okra. Peel and chop onions. Peel and mince garlic. Heat ⅓ cup oil in a heavy aluminum pot. Add okra, Rotel, onions, and garlic. Cook slowly on low heat, stirring often, for 1 to 1 ½ hours (until the slime from the okra is gone). In a separate pot, make the roux with the flour and the remaining ⅓ cup oil; cook until light brown. Add hot water, seafood, and tomato paste to vegetables. Cook slowly, stirring often. Over low heat, stir in the roux until thick. Serve over rice and enjoy!
Main Event Image
HUMOR (SORT OF)

Sometimes wisdom and humor form a dedicated, inspirational, and solid team.
Here are a few tidbits to contemplate:

"High heels were invented by a woman who had been kissed on the forehead."
Christopher Morley

"If you want your children to listen, try talking softly-to someone else."
Ann Landers

"We never really grow up; we only learn how to act in public."
Bryan White

"By the time a man realizes that his father was right, he has a son who thinks he's wrong."
Charles Wadsworth

"Inside me there's a thin person struggling to get out, but I can usually sedate him with four or five cupcakes."
Bob Thaves

"Men marry women with the hope they will never change. Women marry men with the hope they will change. Invariably they are both disappointed."
Albert Einstein

"A study in the Washington Post says that women have better verbal skills than men. I just want to say to the authors of that study: 'Duh.'"
Conan O'Brien

"At every party there are two kinds of people-those who want to go home and those who don't. The trouble is, they are usually married to each other."
Ann Landers

"As a child, my family's menu consisted of two choices: take it or leave it."
Buddy Hackett

"He who laughs last didn't get the joke."
Charles de Gaulle
#LoveMexicoBeach
MEXICOBEACH.COM
 
Facebook Instagram Twitter Pinterest YouTube


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment