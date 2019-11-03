For Immediate Release
November 1, 2019
Gulf Council Asks for Information on Vermilion Snapper
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of vermilion snapper (a.k.a. beeliner) in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of vermilion snapper is underway, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about vermilion snapper, or vermilion snapper fishing, in recent years. The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the vermilion snapper stock.
