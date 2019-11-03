Sunday, November 3, 2019

Gulf Council Asks for Information on Vermilion Snapper


November 1, 2019
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of vermilion snapper (a.k.a. beeliner) in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
 
A scientific stock assessment of vermilion snapper is underway, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about vermilion snapper, or vermilion snapper fishing, in recent years. The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the vermilion snapper stock.
 
Please visit our "Something's Fishy with Vermilion Snappertool before December 1, 2019, to report anything you've noticed about vermilion snapper in the Gulf of Mexico.

