It is now more convenient to recycle used oil and anti-freeze in Franklin County.
The county has installed oil recycling bins at locations around the county.
The oil collection program will help protect the environment by giving people a place to dispose of their used oil and anti-freeze for free so they don't pour it out where it can leach into the groundwater or the Bay.
People can also dispose of their used oil and fuel filters in the same containers.
The county already accepts used oil for free at the landfill on Highway 65 but the board feels the program will be more successful if the collection bins are spread out across the county so people don't have to travel to Eastpoint just to dispose of their used oil.
The bins are located in Carrabelle on Gray Avenue , near Scipio Creek in Apalachicola and at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
