Northwest Florida will get a new area code beginning in 2021.
The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved an area code overlay that will add a new 448 area code to the area now served by the existing 850 area code.
The new area code is expected to begin in mid-2021and will affect only new phone numbers.
The Public Service Commission said the area code overlay is needed because Florida’s 850 area code is running out of telephone numbers.
New customers, or requests for additional lines, will be assigned the new area code.
Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, including area code.
Once the overlay is fully implemented, all calls--including local calls--will require ten-digit dialing.
The 850 area code region consists of 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle, including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties.
