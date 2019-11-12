Sacred Heart Health System, the company that owns the hospital in Port St. Joe is changing its name.
The comany has formally changed its name to Ascension Sacred Heart and is adopting a new logo to fully identify itself as part of Ascension.
The new name reflects the fact that for 20 years, Sacred Heart has been part of Ascension, which is one of the leading nonprofit and Catholic health systems in the U.S.
In Florida, Ascension operates hospitals in Pensacola, Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe, in addition to three Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals in Northeast Florida.
The combining of the Ascension name with Sacred Heart’s is part of an effort to make it easier for patients to access the care they need within Ascension’s national, integrated health system.
Ascension operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 21 states and Washington, D.C.
As part of the transformation, the names of all Ascension Sacred Heart facilities are changing, including outpatient centers, physician offices and hospitals.
Physician offices will be rebranded as Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart.
All facilities across Northwest Florida should have new signs by the end of November.
Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe is now known as Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf.
Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is a 19-bed community hospital that has been consistently rated as among the best hospitals for overall patient satisfaction.
This year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for the nation's hospitals. Hospitals received ratings from one to five stars - Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf was one of only nine hospitals in Florida to receive the five-star rating.
