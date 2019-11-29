The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November the 30th.
The season produced 18 named storms, including six hurricanes of which three were “major” meaning a Category three or above.
An average season has 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
This year marks the fourth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.
Also this year, five tropical cyclones formed in the Gulf of Mexico, which ties a record with 2003 and 1957 for the most storms to form in the Gulf.
Of those, three — Barry, Imelda, and Nestor — made landfall in the U.S.
Nestor made landfall near Apalachicola on St. Vincent Island in October with sustained winds of 45 mph.
Franklin County suffered little damage from the storm but about 1100 feet of Alligator Point Road was damaged from the high waves.
The three major hurricanes this season were Dorian, Humberto, and Lorenzo.
Hurricane Dorian is tied with three other hurricanes — the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, 1988’s Hurricane Gilbert and 2005’s Hurricane Wilma — as the second strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin in terms of wind which were clocked at 185 mph.
In all, four storms made landfall in the U.S. during the 2019 season: Barry, Dorian, Imelda and Nestor.
