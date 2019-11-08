The Friends of the Apalachicola Airport raised over 300 dollars for kids Christmas presents through a pancake breakfast at the airport last Saturday.
The group held a pancake breakfast fly-in on Saturday which was supported by the airport's fixed based operator.
The group's president Gordon Hunter said about 15 aircraft flew in for the event and not only did they enjoy a nice breakfast but many of them had to refuel which brought income to the county.
In total about 50 people attended the event and the money raised through the event will go to the Franklin County Sheriff's office's children's Christmas gift fund.
Gordon said they plan to hold similar events at least each quarter if not more often.
The group said it also plans to form a chapter of the experimental aircraft association at the Apalachicola Airport.
The benefit of that is that it gives free flights to area youth to increase their interest in aviation.
Opening a local chapter will allow local pilots to provide airplane rides to local children aged 12 to 18 which will hopefully lead some of them to careers in aviation.
Gordon pointed out that there are shortages in pilots in the military and in commercial aviation, so getting more youth interested in those careers would be a real plus.
