The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is looking for help from fishermen to get a better understanding of vermilion snapper in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Council is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of vermilion snapper is underway, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about vermilion snapper, or vermilion snapper fishing, in recent years.
The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the vermilion snapper stock.
You can provide information through the Council's "Something's Fishy with Vermilion Snapper" webpage before December 1st to report anything you've noticed about vermilion snapper in the Gulf of Mexico.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment