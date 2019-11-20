The tenth annual Franklin County toy run will be held on Saturday.
The toy run is a charity motorcycle ride to benefit the Franklin County Children’s’ Toy Project.
If you would like to ride for the cause, just meet at the Parking lot of the Fathom's Steamroom at 11 AM on Saturday.
Vehicles will leave Fathom's at noon and head to Harry A's on St. George Island for lunch.
There is an entry fee.
Anyone taking part should bring a new unwrapped toy or children’s clothing or 10 dollars in cash.
All of the donations will be used to make sure local children have Christmas gifts this year.
If you would like any more information about the Franklin County Toy Run call Jay Abbott at 653-6462.
