The Triumph Gulf Coast Board will meet in Apalachicola on Wednesday.
Triumph Gulf Coast was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute nearly one and half billion dollars over the next 12 years to the eight Gulf coast counties hit hardest by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
They meet monthly around the 8 county area.
There is a Franklin County project on tomorrow's agenda.
The project is a $1.2 million dollar grant for the second phase of the Franklin County school District Environmental, Career and Technical Training plan.
Phase II will add digital tool certifications for 4th and 5th grade students.
At the high school level it will create opportunities to earn certifications in Healthcare, Unmanned Aerial Systems Safety certifications and Visual Line of Site System Operations.
The certificate programs will provide Franklin County students with skill sets that are in demand and surpasses the wages of most of the hospitality related jobs currently found in the community.
If you would like to attend the TRIUMPH Gulf Coast meeting it will begin at 1 PM on Wednesday at the Franklin County courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment