There will be a public workshop on Tuesday to discuss ways to use natural habitats to help reduce erosion impacting a portion of Highway 98 in Franklin County between Carrabelle Beach and Eastpoint.
Last month, the Apalachee Regional Planning Council met with numerous government agencies to begin planning for an upcoming project to help reduce erosion impacting Highway 98 between Carrabelle Beach and Eastpoint.
The first phase of the project, dubbed “Franklin-98” will be to conduct public workshops with a focus on exploring green infrastructure options to help increase resiliency along the Highway.
The first public meeting will be held Tuesday, November 12th at 6:00 Eastern at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
The public is urged to attend and help shape the future of Franklin County's coast.
