VISIT FLORIDA this week announced the recipients of the 2019 Flagler Awards during the annual Chairman’s Dinner and Franklin and Gulf Counties took home a few of the awards.
The awards honor many of the individuals and organizations that help maintain and improve Florida’s position as one of the world’s most popular travel destinations.
The awards are open to all individuals, private businesses and not-for-profit organizations offering a product or service that promotes tourism to or within the state of Florida.
The awards are given to the top three places, there is a Bronze, silver and Henry Award.
This year the Franklin County Seafood Festival received a bronze award for special events for the advertising campaign for the 55th annual Seafood festival which was held just weeks after Hurricane Michael.
The Gulf County Tourist Development Council received a Henry award rural county marketing for its Hurricane Michael ReBuild, ReVisit, ReDiscover Gulf County Campaign.
The Gulf County Tourist Development Council was awarded a Henry for special events for the Brothers Osborne Port St Joe Album Release Concert held last April.
