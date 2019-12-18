2019 was one of the busiest years on record for the Franklin County Humane Society.
The Humane Society said that because of Hurricane Michael in October 2018, the Humane Society brought in 199 puppies in the first three months of the year which is far more than usual.
They attribute the increase to unfenced and unspayed dogs left free to roam and breed.
Overall this year the shelter has acquired and cared for 776 cats and dogs, which will put them well over the 800 mark by the end of the year.
Last year, the humane society served 697 animals
The increase has put a strain on the shelter's budget, which has been made worse by the county withholding this year's budget allotment.
