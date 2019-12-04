4 people have been arrested in the past few weeks for a string of unrelated burglaries throughout the county.
|Gage Brannan
Robert Gage Brannan of Carrabelle was arrested on December the 8th for his role in burglarizing the Tate’s Hell Forestry Department in Carrabelle.
Items were taken from several buildings and vehicles including at least 8 chainsaws, various other
tools and a four-wheeler.
A search of Brannan’s home resulted in the recovery of all stolen items.
|Jeff Savage
Brannan was charged with Grand theft of $10,000 or more as well as property damage, criminal mischief, Burglary of an unoccupied structure as well as possession of a firearm during the commission
of a crime.
On December 13th, Jeff Savage was arrested in Eastpoint and charged with trespassing and petit theft, second offense after a concerned citizen observed Savage loading stolen property into his vehicle.
|Shelly Polous
On December 14th, Deputies responded to a call advising that “Ponchee” Shelly Polous assaulted an individual by pointing a firearm at him.
Once located and stopped in his vehicle, Deputy Jared Hewitt observed a firearm, jewelry and cash lying on the console in the truck.
Further search of his vehicle also found Methamphetamine.
Polous was arrested for possession of a weapon by convicted felon and possession of Methamphetamine.
|Little George Ward
On December 17th, Little George Ward was arrested in Apalachicola for dealing in stolen property as well as larceny.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to “See Something, Say Something!”
If you have any information about burglaries in Franklin County, please contact Lt. James Hamm at 370-0767.
