An Apalachicola man was arrested late Sunday night after a shooting on 23rd street in Apalachicola which left 1 man dead and another injured
The deceased has been identified as 29 year old Keenan Turrell who lived at the home at 303 23rd street in Apalachicola with his grandparents.
His grandfather, Albert “sonny” Turrell was wounded but his injuries are not considered life threatening and he is now at Bay Medical hospital in Panama City.
The shooting took place just after 9PM – officials say 8 shots were fired.
35 year old Michael Baucham of Apalachicola was arrested at about 10:20 Sunday night.
Baucham left the scene by foot but was apprehended very soon after the shooting during a traffic stop in a black 2014 Mazda 4-door.
Several officers and deputies took part in the arrest including Apalachicola Police Chief Bobby Varnes, Sheriff A.J. Smith,Franklin County Sheriff's Lieutenant James Hamm and Apalachicola police Lieutenant Timmy Davis.
The weapon, a 40 caliber glock, was found in the vehicle.
The Sheriff's office said Baucham has not provided a reason for the shooting and is now being represented by an attorney.
Baucham is now facing charges of homicide – murder premeditated, felony crimes against person that could cause death, and discharging a firearm in public.
