Franklin County Tag Art Competition

The third year for the Franklin County Kids Tag Art (KTA) Competition is underway and we’d like to invite you to be a sponsor. All the 5th graders in Franklin County (Franklin Public School, Apalachicola Bay Charter School, First Baptist Christian School and home schoolers) are invited to compete for small cash prizes and draw a specialty license tag with a theme this year as Franklin County. Excess funds are donated to the art programs in Franklin County schools.
Last year, over $2500 was donated to the art programs in the county and we hope to exceed that contribution this year. The Franklin County Tax Collector’s office participates with 26 other Tax Collectors Offices in promoting this program. Over a million dollars statewide has been donated to art programs since the first tag art competition was instituted in Polk County in 2006.
BACKGROUND
The Franklin County KTA program is incorporated in the 5th grade art curriculum for schools countywide and was created to encourage creativity and problem-solving skills while learning about specialty plates and the worthy causes they support. This S.T.E.A.M.-fashioned program allows kids to design their own unique vanity tag and compete for prizes and awards. These tags can be placed on the front of vehicles. It is not a legal tag. The top three designs from each class are awarded prizes and three overall winners are selected from the entries. A traveling exhibit of all the entries are displayed in several venues in Franklin County. Reproductions of each tag art entry are available for sale to student, families, and the public at large.
SPONSORSHIPS
Please contribute at whatever level feels comfortable for you or your organization. Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors will be recognized by signage and in the program at the traveling art shows. All contributions are tax-deductible. Signage and programs will be printed on February 1st, so please send in your contribution ASAP.
GOLD $500
SILVER $250
BRONZE $100
Please make checks payable to Franklin County Education Foundation, Inc. and indicate in the subject line Franklin County Tag Art and mail them to the Franklin County Tax Collector, PO Box 188, Apalachicola, FL 32329.
