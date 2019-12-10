I'm Dreaming of a White-Sand Christmas! 🎅 🌴 The Mexico Beach Newsletter

Photo by Gloria Sanchez
|IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE THE HOLIDAYS
The holidays are some of the best times on the beach. The weather is a little cooler, but nothing compared to the temperatures up north. We have so much to celebrate this holiday season and cannot wait to see those of you who visit this time of year. If you want to come to the beach, there is still time to book accommodations, including condos, homes, and townhomes. Visit our website’s "Places to Stay" section to see all that our wonderful lodging partners have to offer. The beach is nice and peaceful this time of year, and we think if you come and visit, you will agree. We want to wish all our friends a wonderful holiday season and Merry Christmas!
"One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly." -Andy Rooney, writer
|MEET DAVID KISER OF CARIBBEAN COFFEE
In this section, we want to help our loyal readers get to know the places and faces of Mexico Beach. This month, we would like to reintroduce David Kiser of Caribbean Coffee. If you’re interested in freshly roasted coffee, this is the place for you! And, if you want a pastry with your coffee, there are over twenty to choose from-and all are fresh baked. Also available are sandwiches, soups, and a variety of coffees and teas, plus soup and chili mixes. We would like to thank David for being one of the first businesses to open to support the first responders after the hurricane. On your next trip to Mexico Beach, stop in Caribbean Coffee at the corner of Highway 98 and 28th Street. You’ll be glad you did!
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|CRAWFISH CORN BREAD
|This recipe is easy to assemble and a dinner table favorite! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
2 cups yellow cornmeal
6 eggs
2 pounds crawfish tails
2 large cans cream-style corn
2 medium onions, chopped
½ cup bell pepper, chopped
16 ounces grated cheddar cheese
⅔ cup oil
½ cup sliced jalapeño peppers
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, beat eggs thoroughly. Add remaining ingredients to eggs. Add egg mixture to cornmeal mixture and mix well. Bake in a well-greased 12 x 14-inch pan for 55 minutes at 375 degrees or until golden brown. You may halve this recipe and bake in a 9 x 13-inch pan; adjust cooking time to 30 minutes. Good served at room temperature.
|A JOYOUS TIME OF THE YEAR
Christmas is a joyous and happy time of the year. We’ve collected a few humorous quotes that we think you will enjoy.
—Christmas is the only time of year you can sit in front of a dead tree eating
candy out of socks.
—Nothing’s as mean as giving a little child something useful for Christmas.
—I’m dreaming of a white Christmas. But if the white runs out, I’ll drink the red.
—Three Wise Women would have asked directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, brought practical gifts, cleaned the stable, made a casserole-and there would be peace on earth!
—There are three stages of man: he believes in Santa Claus; he does not believe in Santa Claus; he is Santa Claus.
—You know you’re getting old when Santa starts looking younger.
—A Christmas tree-the perfect gift for a guy. The plant is already dead.
—May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.
—I hope Santa leaves me a skinny body and a fat wallet, not the other way around
like it was last year.
—Christmas is a time when you get homesick, even when you’re home.
—When you stop believing in Santa Claus is when you start getting clothes for Christmas!
