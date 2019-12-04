Jingle Down to the Coast this Month for Holiday Specials and Events - an E-newsletter for the Franklin County TDC

|
Florida's Forgotten Coast Features Holiday Events, Unique Shopping and Last Minute Getaway Specials
From Alligator Point to Apalachicola, Florida’s Forgotten Coast is brimming with the Holiday spirit this weekend and throughout the rest of the month. Whether it’s an old-fashioned holiday fresh market, boat parade of lights or an engaging holiday murder mystery event, you’ll enjoy a Forgotten Coast Christmas.
Holiday Events
Santa is on St. George Island on Thursday, December 5 for the Annual Lighting of the Palms. Stay for the weekend and enjoy special Santa shopping on the island with free gift wrapping and discounted lodging specials. If you miss Santa on December 5, you can catch him again on December 6 and the 10th in Eastpoint, on December 14 in Carrabelle, on December 17 in Apalachicola for the HCOLA event, on December 19 at Weems Memorial Hospital and at the Apalachicola Visitor Center on December 21.
December Holiday Specials
APALACHICOLA
The Gibson Inn will host its popular Murder Mystery weekend December 6-7, 2019. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Murder Mystery Weekend at the Gibson Inn will feature caroling, auditions for a Christmas play, a Christmas costume contest and a murder! The murder weekend package includes cocktails, appetizers, dinner at the Franklin and two days of fun as you gather clues around town. Plan now for a New Year’s Eve at the Gibson Inn Fun and festivities to ring in the New Year, featuring musical entertainment from Slow Low Crow and the Brown Goose. Several Robinson Vacation Rental properties Offers seven nights for the price of six at all of their vacation rental listings. Also, if you stay a minimum of three nights, you can earn 10% off a fishing charter with Robinson Brothers Fishing Guides.
CARRABELLE
Many of the Sandy Beach Properties offer a mid-week special available and a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. The St. James Bay Golf Resort features a Stay & Play packages including accommodations plus unlimited rounds of golf.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Resort Vacation Properties features a variety of homes offering deals including 20% discounts on select properties. Collins Vacation Rentals specials include individual property discounts, Fall Savings Specials, Winter Escape Specials, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free as well as other discounts. The Buccaneer Inn is offering a getaway that features Stay 6 consecutive nights and get the 7th one free plus a 10% discount for seniors over 55, government employees, and/or military. Several properties at Fickling & Company feature book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts.
