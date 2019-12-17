New rules for speckled trout fishing will take effect in February.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last week approved a number of rule changes for the popular inshore species.
The changes include splitting the northwest speckled trout management zone into two separate zones.
They include the Western Panhandle zone that will reach from Escambia County through most of Gulf county except Indian Pass.
The Big Bend zone will extend from Indian Pass to near the Pasco County line.
The daily bag limit will be three fish in the Western Panhandle zone and 5 fish in the Big Bend zone.
The new rules also re-establish the February recreational fishing closure in the Western Panhandle zone.
Fishermen statewide will see the recreational size limits for speckled trout reduced to 15 to 19 inches, while allowing one speckled trout over 19 inches per vessel.
Commercial limits are being cut to 50 trout per harvester and 100 per vessel.
The new rules also prohibit captain and crew from keeping a bag limit on a for-hire trip.
The rules were created because of a recent stock assessment and after hearing concerns from fishermen.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment