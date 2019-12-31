Remember to hide your valuables and lock your car whenever you park in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Local law enforcement says there have been a string of vehicle burglaries in the two counties.
On December 27th Gulf County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on
Cape San Blas Road at the “Stump Hole”.
The vehicle, belonging to beach goers, was parked along the side of the road when someone broke a window out of the vehicle and stole a purse.
The Gulf County sheriff's office said similar burglaries were reported in Franklin County as well as in Port St. Joe.
