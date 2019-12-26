Renovation work on the old Ferry Dock boat ramp in Eastpoint is being pushed back by a few months.
The County Commission this month signed the p[apers needed to extend the grant for the renovations by 6 months.
The grant was set to expire on December the 31st.
The reason for the delay is that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has asked for a hydrographic analysis before they issue the permit for the boat ramp.
That analysis will take several months to complete.
The renovations are needed.
The ramp was last renovated in 1985 – it’s showing signs of age.
The project will include widening the boat ramp, building a new seawall and improving storm water drainage.
The county has been doing some temporary fixes to keep the ramp operational, and have been waiting for state grant money to do the needed repairs..
The renovations will cost about a half million dollars.
The ramp is pretty heavily used, especially by crabbers and oystermen.
