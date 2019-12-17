Wakulla County Taking a Hard Look at Wastewater Treatment Needs with $500,000 in State Springs Protection Funding from FDEP

Crawfordville, Florida – On December 12, 2019, Wakulla County held the first of many public meetings to educate and engage citizens on how the County will use $500,000 in State Springs Protection funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to complete a Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Feasibility Study for Wakulla County’s portion of the Wakulla Springs Basin Management Action Plan (BMAP).
The goal of the Study is to provide consolidated information on Wakulla County’s WWT systems located in the BMAP area, including an analysis and recommendations for future wastewater treatment solutions, whether it is the expansion of the County’s central sewer system or the installation of enhanced septic systems. This will be accomplished by conducting an inventory of properties in the BMAP area to determine whether they are served by central sewer or septic systems; documenting infrastructure needed for remediation; identification of septic systems within the BMAP areas requiring remediation; cost comparison of alternative strategies; project service areas for planning; stakeholder meetings; and, the final WWT Feasibility Study.
Commissioner Ralph Thomas who attended the December 12th meeting said “The final WWT Feasibility Study will provide a much needed fact-based decision making tool on how to best improve and protect the water quality of Wakulla Springs.”
The County contracted with Dewberry Engineers, Inc., through a competitive procurement process to develop the WWT Feasibility Study in accordance with the County’s agreement with DEP for the $500,000 in State Springs Protection funding. Dewberry will also conduct all public meetings, respond to questions, and engage the public for input via public meetings, Facebook, surveys, and other means necessary to ensure broad public participation.
Citizens interested in learning more about the WWT Feasibility Study and the Wakulla Springs PFA can e-mail Dewberry at wakullasewerstudy@gmail.com. The County will also provide information and updates on this project on the County’s Official Facebook page and on the County’s website at: https://www.mywakulla.com/
