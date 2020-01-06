6 counties hit hardest by Hurricane Michael will receive $690,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend hurricane crisis counseling services.
The money will go to Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.
The Crisis Counseling Program is provided by Project H.O.P.E. Which already has provided more than 7,800 individual counseling sessions, more than 27,200 group counseling sessions, and more than 88,500 support contacts throughout the impacted counties.
The funding extends ongoing counseling services for an additional 90 days and provides additional resources through the end of the school year.
The state has implemented a number of counseling services since hurricane Michael including hiring the first Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator in Florida history and installing telehealth portals for mental health services in 63 public schools throughout six counties in Northwest Florida.
